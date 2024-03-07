Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.88, to imply an increase of 4.73% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The AVGR share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -363.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.50. The company has a valuation of $4.96M, with an average of 22600.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.73K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 4.73% upside in the latest session, Avinger Inc (AVGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.13, jumping 4.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.59%, and 44.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.99%. Short interest in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw shorts transact 2460.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Avinger Inc (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avinger Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avinger Inc (AVGR) shares are -41.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 94.51% against 11.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2 million and $1.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.90% before jumping 27.10% in the following quarter.

AVGR Dividends

Avinger Inc has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avinger Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Avinger Inc insiders hold 14.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.31% of the shares at 8.52% float percentage. In total, 7.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6094.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66729.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5605.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $61374.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avinger Inc (AVGR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 3701.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40525.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1565.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 12716.0.