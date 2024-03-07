Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) Is 50.43% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.30, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The AUR share’s 52-week high remains $4.81, putting it -109.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $3.53B, with an average of 8.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside in the latest session, Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.63, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.55%, and -27.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.43%. Short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw shorts transact 42.48 million shares and set a 9.05 days time to cover.