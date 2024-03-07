Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) Is 50.43% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.30, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The AUR share’s 52-week high remains $4.81, putting it -109.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $3.53B, with an average of 8.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.92 million shares over the past 3 months.
Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information
After registering a 0.33% upside in the latest session, Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.63, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.55%, and -27.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.43%. Short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw shorts transact 42.48 million shares and set a 9.05 days time to cover.
AUR Dividends
Aurora Innovation Inc has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Innovation Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders
Aurora Innovation Inc insiders hold 33.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.11% of the shares at 90.22% float percentage. In total, 60.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 115.36 million shares (or 9.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $263.02 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 84.09 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $191.72 million.
We also have Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 74.22 million shares. This is just over 6.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $169.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.49 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 62.67 million.