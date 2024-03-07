Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) Drops -173205.0% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s traded shares stood at 2.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply a decrease of -0.05% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AULT share’s 52-week high remains $693.22, putting it -173205.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $1.13M, with an average of 15.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

After registering a -0.05% downside in the last session, Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4802, dropping -0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.03%, and -2.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.89%. Short interest in Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) saw shorts transact 1.17 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.