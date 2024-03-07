At Current Prices, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) Worth A Patient Look?

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI)’s traded shares stood at 2.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.56, to imply an increase of 5.64% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The MSAI share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -293.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.89. The company has a valuation of $18.44M, with an average of 79700.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 476.56K shares over the past 3 months.
MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) trade information
After registering a 5.64% upside in the latest session, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (MSAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.00, jumping 5.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.34%, and 78.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.27%. Short interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) saw shorts transact 38090.0 shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.
MSAI Dividends
MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI)’s Major holders
MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. insiders hold 74.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.26% of the shares at 1.01% float percentage. In total, 0.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2117.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7442.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 100.0 shares, or about 0.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $351.0.
We also have RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (MSAI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd holds roughly 14408.0 shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50655.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7111.0, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 25000.0.