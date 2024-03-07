At Current Prices, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) Worth A Patient Look?

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI)’s traded shares stood at 2.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.56, to imply an increase of 5.64% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The MSAI share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -293.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.89. The company has a valuation of $18.44M, with an average of 79700.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 476.56K shares over the past 3 months.

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) trade information

After registering a 5.64% upside in the latest session, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (MSAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.00, jumping 5.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.34%, and 78.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.27%. Short interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) saw shorts transact 38090.0 shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.