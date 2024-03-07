At $0.23 Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) Is Worth A Gamble

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply a decrease of -2.41% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CNXA share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -5986.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $0.78M, with an average of 3.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

After registering a -2.41% downside in the last session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3049, dropping -2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.52%, and -23.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.66%. Short interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) saw shorts transact 0.62 million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.