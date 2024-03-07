Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Slid -14.23% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s traded shares stood at 3.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.39, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ALT share’s 52-week high remains $14.84, putting it -30.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $611.98M, with an average of 7.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside in the last session, Altimmune Inc (ALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.05, jumping 1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.23%, and 21.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.24%. Short interest in Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) saw shorts transact 11.55 million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.