After This Week’s 27.21% Gain In Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), We Just Learned Something New

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s traded shares stood at 7.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.61, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The NVAX share’s 52-week high remains $11.36, putting it -102.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.53. The company has a valuation of $785.12M, with an average of 18.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the last session, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.00, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.21%, and 49.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.87%. Short interest in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw shorts transact 54.83 million shares and set a 8.31 days time to cover.