After The Stock Fell -8.93% Over The Week, Is Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Still A Buy?

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA)’s traded shares stood at 44522.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 8.51% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The BREA share’s 52-week high remains $4.30, putting it -321.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $11.63M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 770.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) trade information

After registering a 8.51% upside in the last session, Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1400, jumping 8.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.93%, and -1.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.58%. Short interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) saw shorts transact 88420.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.