After Sinking 14.53% During Past Week, Is Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) Still A Buy?

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply an increase of 10.38% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The BSFC share’s 52-week high remains $4.85, putting it -3941.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $2.02M, with an average of 5.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

After registering a 10.38% upside in the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1740, jumping 10.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.53%, and -12.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.51%. Short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.