After Jumping 239.87% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP)?

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP)’s traded shares stood at 3.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.20, to imply a decrease of -24.86% or -$1.72 in intraday trading. The AISP share’s 52-week high remains $13.35, putting it -156.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.34. The company has a valuation of $118.61M, with an average of 28.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) trade information

After registering a -24.86% downside in the latest session, Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.32, dropping -24.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 239.87%, and 253.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 205.88%. Short interest in Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) saw shorts transact 91590.0 shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.