After Falling -35.05% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS)?

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS)’s traded shares stood at 1.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply a decrease of -7.02% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The BETS share’s 52-week high remains $1620.00, putting it -58173.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.73. The company has a valuation of $1.72M, with an average of 7.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information

After registering a -7.02% downside in the last session, Bit Brother Limited (BETS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.92, dropping -7.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -35.05%, and 26.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.02%. Short interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) saw shorts transact 0.92 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.