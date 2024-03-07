After A Decline Of -588.07% From The High, Can Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Recover Quickly?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply an increase of 2.34% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ADIL share’s 52-week high remains $15.00, putting it -588.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $3.62M, with an average of 22.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

After registering a 2.34% upside in the latest session, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.17, jumping 2.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.86%, and 81.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.20%. Short interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.