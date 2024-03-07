Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply a decrease of -1.60% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ADVM share’s 52-week high remains $2.97, putting it -60.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $383.25M, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

After registering a -1.60% downside in the last session, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0500, dropping -1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.09%, and -3.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 145.75%. Short interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw shorts transact 4.01 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.