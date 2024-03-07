Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply a decrease of -1.60% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ADVM share’s 52-week high remains $2.97, putting it -60.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $383.25M, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information
After registering a -1.60% downside in the last session, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0500, dropping -1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.09%, and -3.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 145.75%. Short interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw shorts transact 4.01 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Adverum Biotechnologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) shares are 3.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.23% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.00% this quarter before jumping 13.80% for the next one.
ADVM Dividends
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.96% of the shares at 68.63% float percentage. In total, 67.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Commodore Capital Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 9.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.9 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.76 million shares, or about 7.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.34 million.
We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 6.9 million shares. This is just over 6.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.66 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 4.23 million.