Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) Is 31.82% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 13.25% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ADN share’s 52-week high remains $1.80, putting it -718.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $15.75M, with an average of 4.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

After registering a 13.25% upside in the last session, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2398, jumping 13.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.26%, and 29.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.56%. Short interest in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) saw shorts transact 2.35 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.