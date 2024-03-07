A Look At MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s traded shares stood at 4.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.75, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The HOLO share’s 52-week high remains $113.00, putting it -1574.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $40.10M, with an average of 9.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside in the last session, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.95, jumping 1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.17%, and 297.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.19%. Short interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) saw shorts transact 0.7 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.