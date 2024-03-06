Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $22.85 changed hands at -$1.07 or -4.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.40B. XNCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.04% off its 52-week high of $32.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.49, which suggests the last value was 27.83% up since then. When we look at Xencor Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 716.79K.

Instantly XNCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.54 subtracted -4.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.63%, with the 5-day performance at -13.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) is 21.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.79 days.

Xencor Inc (XNCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xencor Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.87% over the past 6 months, a -61.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Xencor Inc will rise 20.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -118.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -47.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.21 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Xencor Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $22.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.96 million and $45.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -50.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.81%. The 2024 estimates are for Xencor Inc earnings to decrease by -61.09%.

XNCR Dividends

Xencor Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Xencor Inc shares while 105.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.53%. There are 105.62% institutions holding the Xencor Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.74% of the shares, roughly 10.15 million XNCR shares worth $253.42 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.79% or 7.75 million shares worth $193.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 5.54 million shares estimated at $134.58 million under it, the former controlled 9.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.75% of the shares, roughly 4.09 million shares worth around $82.46 million.