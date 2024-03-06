Will Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session,, 2.11 million Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.17 changed hands at -$0.43 or -1.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.03B. CRBG’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.7% off its 52-week high of $25.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.72, which suggests the last value was 47.37% up since then. When we look at Corebridge Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.93 million.

Instantly CRBG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.37 subtracted -1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.59%, with the 5-day performance at -1.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is 2.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corebridge Financial Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.24% over the past 6 months, a 22.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corebridge Financial Inc. will rise 16.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.53 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Corebridge Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.36 billion and $5.84 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Corebridge Financial Inc. earnings to increase by 21.32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.10% per year.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 15. The 3.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 3.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.34% of Corebridge Financial Inc. shares while 101.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 212.66%. There are 101.35% institutions holding the Corebridge Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 62.65 million CRBG shares worth $1.11 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.55% or 28.91 million shares worth $510.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund. With 26.57 million shares estimated at $469.15 million under it, the former controlled 4.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 5.05 million shares worth around $89.14 million.