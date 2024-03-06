Why To Invest In Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 2.51 million Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.22 changing hands around $0.08 or 1.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.53B. SAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.66% off its 52-week high of $4.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.20, which suggests the last value was 24.17% up since then. When we look at Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Instantly SAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.24 added 1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.93%, with the 5-day performance at 2.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) is 7.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.