Why Should You Invest In Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS)?

In the latest trading session,, 0.85 million Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.43 changing hands around $0.23 or 1.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.89B. PAAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.73% off its 52-week high of $19.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.16, which suggests the last value was 9.46% up since then. When we look at Pan American Silver Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

Instantly PAAS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.61 added 1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.79%, with the 5-day performance at 9.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) is 2.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.55 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pan American Silver Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.16% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pan American Silver Corp will fall -150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $567.54 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Pan American Silver Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $611.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $339.99 million and $639.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 66.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Pan American Silver Corp earnings to increase by 129.80%.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 08. The 2.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Pan American Silver Corp shares while 62.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.04%. There are 62.00% institutions holding the Pan American Silver Corp stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.48% of the shares, roughly 38.19 million PAAS shares worth $556.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.49% or 12.7 million shares worth $185.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 19.39 million shares estimated at $280.74 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.69% of the shares, roughly 17.08 million shares worth around $247.26 million.