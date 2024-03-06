Why Should You Invest In Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI)?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.21. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at $0.06 or 4.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.95M. MRAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -788.89% off its 52-week high of $13.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 78.43% up since then. When we look at Marpai Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 577.51K.
Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) trade information
Instantly MRAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8100 added 4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.57%, with the 5-day performance at -15.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) is 31.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57870.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Marpai Inc (MRAI) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.20% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.73 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Marpai Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $8.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.94 million and $7.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 76.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.20%.
MRAI Dividends
Marpai Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 19.
Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.25% of Marpai Inc shares while 3.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.98%. There are 3.03% institutions holding the Marpai Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.82% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million MRAI shares worth $0.64 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.63% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 73254.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 54224.0 shares worth around $92723.0.