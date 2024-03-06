Why Should You Invest In Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI)?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.21. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at $0.06 or 4.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.95M. MRAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -788.89% off its 52-week high of $13.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 78.43% up since then. When we look at Marpai Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 577.51K.

Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) trade information

Instantly MRAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8100 added 4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.57%, with the 5-day performance at -15.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) is 31.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57870.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.