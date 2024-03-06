Why Investors Should Stick to Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session,, 1.48 million Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $125.69 changing hands around $3.91 or 3.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.46B. DXCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.03% off its 52-week high of $139.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $74.75, which suggests the last value was 40.53% up since then. When we look at Dexcom Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Instantly DXCM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 128.92 added 3.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.29%, with the 5-day performance at 10.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) is 3.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.74 days.