Why Investors Should Stick to Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session,, 1.48 million Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $125.69 changing hands around $3.91 or 3.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.46B. DXCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.03% off its 52-week high of $139.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $74.75, which suggests the last value was 40.53% up since then. When we look at Dexcom Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.
Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information
Instantly DXCM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 128.92 added 3.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.29%, with the 5-day performance at 10.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) is 3.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.74 days.
Dexcom Inc (DXCM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Dexcom Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.28% over the past 6 months, a 14.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dexcom Inc will rise 58.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.40% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $910.04 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Dexcom Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $720.74 million and $841.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.30%.
Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Dexcom Inc shares while 102.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.33%. There are 102.90% institutions holding the Dexcom Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 11.53% of the shares, roughly 44.47 million DXCM shares worth $5.61 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.49% or 32.73 million shares worth $4.13 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 12.07 million shares estimated at $1.52 billion under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 9.63 million shares worth around $1.22 billion.