When Will YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session,, 0.58 million YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.60 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $112.06M. YS’s current price is a discount, trading about -2973.33% off its 52-week high of $18.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 41.67% up since then. When we look at YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 181.65K.

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Instantly YS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 54.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7200 subtracted -2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.44%, with the 5-day performance at 54.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) is 49.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.