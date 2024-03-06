When Will YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session,, 0.58 million YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.60 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $112.06M. YS’s current price is a discount, trading about -2973.33% off its 52-week high of $18.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 41.67% up since then. When we look at YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 181.65K.
YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) trade information
Instantly YS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 54.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7200 subtracted -2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.44%, with the 5-day performance at 54.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) is 49.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.
YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.63 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $22.75 million.
YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.43% of YS Biopharma Co Ltd shares while 4.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.81%. There are 4.98% institutions holding the YS Biopharma Co Ltd stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.58% of the shares, roughly 4.3 million YS shares worth $5.93 million.
FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 2.72 million shares worth $3.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 13608.0 shares estimated at $20548.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.