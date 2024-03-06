When Will SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.79 million SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $10.89 changed hands at -$2.11 or -16.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.56B. SEMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.38% off its 52-week high of $14.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.21, which suggests the last value was 33.79% up since then. When we look at SEMrush Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.66K.

SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR) trade information

Instantly SEMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.12 subtracted -16.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.28%, with the 5-day performance at -14.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR) is -4.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.59 days.