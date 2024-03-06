When Will SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.79 million SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $10.89 changed hands at -$2.11 or -16.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.56B. SEMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.38% off its 52-week high of $14.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.21, which suggests the last value was 33.79% up since then. When we look at SEMrush Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.66K.
SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR) trade information
Instantly SEMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.12 subtracted -16.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.28%, with the 5-day performance at -14.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR) is -4.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.59 days.
SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the SEMrush Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.98% over the past 6 months, a 16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SEMrush Holdings Inc will rise 160.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.40% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.25 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that SEMrush Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $89.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $70.87 million and $74.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.00%.
The 2024 estimates are for SEMrush Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 73.91%.
SEMR Dividends
SEMrush Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 05.
SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.14% of SEMrush Holdings Inc shares while 47.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 149.28%. There are 47.56% institutions holding the SEMrush Holdings Inc stock share, with Greycroft LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.80% of the shares, roughly 10.48 million SEMR shares worth $100.33 million.
Cat Rock Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 8.46 million shares worth $80.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $12.82 million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $8.77 million.