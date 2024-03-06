Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 7.14 million Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $63.49 changed hands at -$0.83 or -1.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.69B. WDC’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.44% off its 52-week high of $65.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.97, which suggests the last value was 49.65% up since then. When we look at Western Digital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.38 million.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 65.04 subtracted -1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.23%, with the 5-day performance at 10.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) is 9.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.