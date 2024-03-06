Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) Gain 27.97%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session,, 2.46 million Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.13 changing hands around $1.34 or 27.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $729.53M. WVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.21% off its 52-week high of $6.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 48.61% up since then. When we look at Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 891.74K.

Instantly WVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.47 added 27.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.39%, with the 5-day performance at 20.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is 58.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.75% over the past 6 months, a 71.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will rise 51.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,750.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.86 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $19.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.24 million and $32.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,502.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -38.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.81%. The 2024 estimates are for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings to decrease by -41.36%.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.26% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares while 75.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.76%. There are 75.01% institutions holding the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.38% of the shares, roughly 17.2 million WVE shares worth $62.62 million.

M28 Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.12% or 7.05 million shares worth $25.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.32 million shares estimated at $14.52 million under it, the former controlled 3.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $5.5 million.