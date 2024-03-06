Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 14.79 million Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $112.87 changed hands at -$0.82 or -0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $207.04B. DIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.12% off its 52-week high of $114.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.73, which suggests the last value was 30.25% up since then. When we look at Walt Disney Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.52 million.

Instantly DIS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 115.19 subtracted -0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.01%, with the 5-day performance at 3.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is 16.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Walt Disney Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.25% over the past 6 months, a 21.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Walt Disney Co will rise 14.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.05 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Walt Disney Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $23.27 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.23%. The 2024 estimates are for Walt Disney Co earnings to increase by 23.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.52% per year.

DIS Dividends

Walt Disney Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13. The 0.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Walt Disney Co shares while 67.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.50%. There are 67.45% institutions holding the Walt Disney Co stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.14% of the shares, roughly 148.89 million DIS shares worth $13.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 121.96 million shares worth $10.89 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 56.98 million shares estimated at $5.09 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 43.51 million shares worth around $3.88 billion.