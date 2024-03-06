W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 3.19 million W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.61 changed hands at -$0.24 or -8.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $382.09M. WTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -137.55% off its 52-week high of $6.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 2.3% up since then. When we look at W & T Offshore Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Instantly WTI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.10 subtracted -8.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.03%, with the 5-day performance at -12.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) is -5.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.31 days.

W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the W & T Offshore Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.37% over the past 6 months, a 233.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for W & T Offshore Inc will fall -94.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $139.27 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that W & T Offshore Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $142.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $163.26 million and $125.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.46%. The 2024 estimates are for W & T Offshore Inc earnings to increase by 188.89%.

WTI Dividends

W & T Offshore Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06. The 0.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.84% of W & T Offshore Inc shares while 44.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.79%. There are 44.85% institutions holding the W & T Offshore Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.82% of the shares, roughly 7.06 million WTI shares worth $27.31 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 6.28 million shares worth $24.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.63 million shares estimated at $18.9 million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $11.21 million.