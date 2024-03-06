Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.12% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 12.84 million Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $9.04 changed hands at $0.1 or 1.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.48B. VOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.29% off its 52-week high of $12.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.02, which suggests the last value was 11.28% up since then. When we look at Vodafone Group plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.87 million.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Instantly VOD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.20 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.91%, with the 5-day performance at 2.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) is 3.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.