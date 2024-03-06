Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -7.56% Decline

In the latest trading session,, 2.48 million Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.44 changed hands at -$2.9 or -7.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.05B. VNOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.37% off its 52-week high of $38.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.97, which suggests the last value was 32.36% up since then. When we look at Viper Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 893.90K.

Instantly VNOM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 38.76 subtracted -7.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.84%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VNOM) is 14.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.87 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viper Energy Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.55% over the past 6 months, a -36.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viper Energy Inc will fall -22.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $194.27 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Viper Energy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $200.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $169.17 million and $160.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Viper Energy Inc earnings to decrease by -50.95%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.88% per year.

VNOM Dividends

Viper Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 29 and May 03. The 2.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.05. It is important to note, however, that the 2.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.32% of Viper Energy Inc shares while 76.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.79%. There are 76.76% institutions holding the Viper Energy Inc stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.10% of the shares, roughly 11.41 million VNOM shares worth $306.2 million.

Blackstone Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 7.0 million shares worth $187.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and New Economy Fund (The). With 4.07 million shares estimated at $110.32 million under it, the former controlled 5.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held about 4.53% of the shares, roughly 3.21 million shares worth around $86.26 million.