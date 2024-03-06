Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 7.04 million Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $10.95 changed hands at $1.22 or 12.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.44B. VIAV’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.39% off its 52-week high of $11.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.26, which suggests the last value was 33.7% up since then. When we look at Viavi Solutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) trade information

Instantly VIAV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.98 added 12.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.74%, with the 5-day performance at 13.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) is 15.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.