Veru Inc’s (NASDAQ: VERU)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.23. With the company’s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at -$0.04 or -6.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.86M. VERU’s last price was a discount, traded about -337.29% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 38.98% up since then. When we look at Veru Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6598 subtracted -6.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.58%, with the 5-day performance at -8.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) is 18.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.76 days.