Veru Inc’s (NASDAQ: VERU)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.23. With the company’s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at -$0.04 or -6.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.86M. VERU’s last price was a discount, traded about -337.29% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 38.98% up since then. When we look at Veru Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.
Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information
Instantly VERU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6598 subtracted -6.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.58%, with the 5-day performance at -8.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) is 18.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.76 days.
Veru Inc (VERU) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Veru Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.94% over the past 6 months, a 61.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veru Inc will rise 76.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.20% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.3 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Veru Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.5 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.78%. The 2024 estimates are for Veru Inc earnings to increase by 73.64%.
VERU Dividends
Veru Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.
Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.11% of Veru Inc shares while 40.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.50%. There are 40.80% institutions holding the Veru Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.73% of the shares, roughly 5.17 million VERU shares worth $6.15 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.91% or 3.53 million shares worth $4.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $2.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $0.81 million.