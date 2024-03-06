Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 6.3 million Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $70.02 changed hands at -$1.67 or -2.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.75B. VRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.97% off its 52-week high of $73.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.95, which suggests the last value was 82.93% up since then. When we look at Vertiv Holdings Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.

Instantly VRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 73.50 subtracted -2.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.78%, with the 5-day performance at 5.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 13.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertiv Holdings Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 75.62% over the past 6 months, a 32.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertiv Holdings Co will rise 45.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.61 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Vertiv Holdings Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.52 billion and $1.62 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 82.85%. The 2024 estimates are for Vertiv Holdings Co earnings to increase by 29.20%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29. The 0.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.05% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares while 91.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.43%. There are 91.43% institutions holding the Vertiv Holdings Co stock share, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 37.96 million VRT shares worth $940.15 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.20% or 31.2 million shares worth $772.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 9.44 million shares estimated at $233.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $194.27 million.