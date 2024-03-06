Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.53 million Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $6.50 changed hands at -$0.22 or -3.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.55B. UEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.31% off its 52-week high of $8.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 64.62% up since then. When we look at Uranium Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.77 million.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.15 subtracted -3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.56%, with the 5-day performance at -2.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is -20.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.74 days.