Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session,, 3.0 million Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.39 changing hands around $3.06 or 36.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.78M. MEDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.96% off its 52-week high of $19.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.69, which suggests the last value was 67.6% up since then. When we look at Trxade Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.66K.
Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information
Instantly MEDS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 34.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.10 added 36.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 119.20%, with the 5-day performance at 34.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) is 173.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11390.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.
Trxade Health Inc (MEDS) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.00% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.28 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Trxade Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.4 million and $2.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.50%.
MEDS Dividends
Trxade Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29.
Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.08% of Trxade Health Inc shares while 5.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.86%. There are 5.66% institutions holding the Trxade Health Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.11% of the shares, roughly 13867.0 MEDS shares worth $0.18 million.
Barclays Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 4801.0 shares worth $62653.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 24189.0 shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 15392.0 shares worth around $64646.0.