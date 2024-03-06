Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session,, 3.0 million Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.39 changing hands around $3.06 or 36.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.78M. MEDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.96% off its 52-week high of $19.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.69, which suggests the last value was 67.6% up since then. When we look at Trxade Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.66K.

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

Instantly MEDS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 34.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.10 added 36.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 119.20%, with the 5-day performance at 34.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) is 173.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11390.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.