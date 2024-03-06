TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.41 million TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.84M. TCON’s last price was a discount, traded about -1052.63% off its 52-week high of $2.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 31.58% up since then. When we look at TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Instantly TCON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1977 subtracted -0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.08%, with the 5-day performance at 5.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) is -4.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.