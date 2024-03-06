TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.41 million TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.84M. TCON’s last price was a discount, traded about -1052.63% off its 52-week high of $2.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 31.58% up since then. When we look at TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information
Instantly TCON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1977 subtracted -0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.08%, with the 5-day performance at 5.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) is -4.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.44% over the past 6 months, a 88.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 74.20%.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.33%. The 2024 estimates are for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -263.64%.
TCON Dividends
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.27% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 17.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.71%. There are 17.35% institutions holding the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Opaleye Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.52% of the shares, roughly 4.76 million TCON shares worth $1.39 million.
Ikarian Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 2.77 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $76466.0.