TNYA Stock: More Upside For Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA)?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s per share price at $6.80 changed hands at $0.19 or 2.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $523.60M. TNYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.97% off its 52-week high of $8.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.66, which suggests the last value was 75.59% up since then. When we look at Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 553.18K.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Instantly TNYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.01 added 2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 109.88%, with the 5-day performance at 16.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) is 49.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.