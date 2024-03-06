The Most Interesting Shares Today: UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)

In the latest trading session,, 2.01 million UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.27 changing hands around $0.45 or 1.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.64B. UBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.28% off its 52-week high of $31.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.76, which suggests the last value was 39.32% up since then. When we look at UBS Group AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Instantly UBS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.45 added 1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.28%, with the 5-day performance at 2.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is -1.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.59 days.