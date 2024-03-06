The Most Interesting Shares Today: Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN)

In the latest trading session,, 0.58 million Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ:SWIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.75 changed hands at -$4.25 or -21.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $220.50M. SWIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.17% off its 52-week high of $23.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 88.32% up since then. When we look at Solowin Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 171.15K.

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ:SWIN) trade information

Instantly SWIN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.81 subtracted -21.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 426.76%, with the 5-day performance at 29.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ:SWIN) is 323.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.