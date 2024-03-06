The Most Interesting Shares Today: SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS)

In the latest trading session,, 0.61 million SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.13 changing hands around $0.08 or 7.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.75M. SLS’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.03% off its 52-week high of $1.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 55.75% up since then. When we look at SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Instantly SLS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1500 added 7.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.60%, with the 5-day performance at 11.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) is 86.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.