The Most Interesting Shares Today: Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS)

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $170.84 changed hands at $10.89 or 6.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.83B. KRYS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.26% off its 52-week high of $173.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.51, which suggests the last value was 58.73% up since then. When we look at Krystal Biotech Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.68K.

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) trade information

Instantly KRYS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 189.97 added 6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) is 52.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.53 days.