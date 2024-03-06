The Most Interesting Shares Today: Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS)

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $170.84 changed hands at $10.89 or 6.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.83B. KRYS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.26% off its 52-week high of $173.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.51, which suggests the last value was 58.73% up since then. When we look at Krystal Biotech Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.68K.
Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) trade information
Instantly KRYS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 189.97 added 6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) is 52.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.53 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Krystal Biotech Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.32% over the past 6 months, a 159.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Krystal Biotech Inc will rise 100.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 115.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 372.90% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $45.76 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Krystal Biotech Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $57.2 million.
The 2024 estimates are for Krystal Biotech Inc earnings to increase by 472.47%.
KRYS Dividends
Krystal Biotech Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.
Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.19% of Krystal Biotech Inc shares while 89.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.43%. There are 89.79% institutions holding the Krystal Biotech Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.58% of the shares, roughly 2.68 million KRYS shares worth $314.82 million.
Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.17% or 2.57 million shares worth $301.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $247.11 million under it, the former controlled 7.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $81.22 million.