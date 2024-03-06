The Most Interesting Shares Today: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

In the latest trading session,, 2.37 million Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $137.56 changed hands at -$2.39 or -1.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.93B. ANF’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.98% off its 52-week high of $140.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.74, which suggests the last value was 84.2% up since then. When we look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Instantly ANF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 140.28 subtracted -1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.93%, with the 5-day performance at 9.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 29.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.52 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 150.79% over the past 6 months, a 2,360.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will rise 249.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.43 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $896.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.2 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.66%. The 2024 estimates are for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings to increase by 4.52%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares while 111.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.20%. There are 111.25% institutions holding the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.52% of the shares, roughly 8.32 million ANF shares worth $313.46 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.00% or 6.04 million shares worth $227.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.38 million shares estimated at $190.55 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $58.28 million.