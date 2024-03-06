Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.66 million Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.62. With the company’s per share price at $7.29 changed hands at -$0.15 or -2.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $450.45M. TERN’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.59% off its 52-week high of $14.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 55.28% up since then. When we look at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.30K.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Instantly TERN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.33 subtracted -2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.33%, with the 5-day performance at -8.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) is 44.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.36 days.