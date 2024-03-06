Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 0.57 million Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.57 changing hands around $0.4 or 12.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.72M. TPST’s current price is a discount, trading about -173.67% off its 52-week high of $9.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 95.24% up since then. When we look at Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 902.35K.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

Instantly TPST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.86 added 12.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.86%, with the 5-day performance at -4.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) is -10.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.