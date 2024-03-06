Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 0.57 million Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.57 changing hands around $0.4 or 12.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.72M. TPST’s current price is a discount, trading about -173.67% off its 52-week high of $9.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 95.24% up since then. When we look at Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 902.35K.
Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information
Instantly TPST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.86 added 12.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.86%, with the 5-day performance at -4.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) is -10.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.
Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Tempest Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 562.34% over the past 6 months, a 37.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tempest Therapeutics Inc will rise 38.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.90% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 86.63%. The 2024 estimates are for Tempest Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 37.38%.
TPST Dividends
Tempest Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 25.
Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.64% of Tempest Therapeutics Inc shares while 33.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.09%. There are 33.81% institutions holding the Tempest Therapeutics Inc stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.43% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million TPST shares worth $1.43 million.
FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.19 million.