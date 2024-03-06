TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.05 changed hands at -$0.21 or -16.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $0.71M. TCBP’s current price is a discount, trading about -8280.95% off its 52-week high of $88.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.65K.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Instantly TCBP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3562 subtracted -16.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.99%, with the 5-day performance at -22.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 18.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.