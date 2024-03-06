TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.05 changed hands at -$0.21 or -16.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $0.71M. TCBP’s current price is a discount, trading about -8280.95% off its 52-week high of $88.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.65K.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information
Instantly TCBP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3562 subtracted -16.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.99%, with the 5-day performance at -22.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 18.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.
TCBP Dividends
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR shares while 10.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.25%. There are 10.23% institutions holding the TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.52% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million TCBP shares worth $0.29 million.
Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 75295.0 shares worth $40809.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.