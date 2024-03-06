Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -5.04. With the company’s per share price at $42.50 changed hands at $0.37 or 0.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.53B. GPCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.52% off its 52-week high of $75.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.12, which suggests the last value was 50.31% up since then. When we look at Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 849.71K.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Instantly GPCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 44.95 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.27%, with the 5-day performance at -2.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) is -2.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.