Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SDIG) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -11.70% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.74. With the company’s per share price at $4.30 changed hands at -$0.57 or -11.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.88M. SDIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -190.7% off its 52-week high of $12.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.46, which suggests the last value was 19.53% up since then. When we look at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information
Instantly SDIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.39 subtracted -11.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.10%, with the 5-day performance at -17.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) is -4.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.85% over the past 6 months, a 83.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will rise 86.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.80% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.21 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $32.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.41 million and $17.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 90.30%.
The 2024 estimates are for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc earnings to increase by 76.55%.
SDIG Dividends
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06.
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.24% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc shares while 18.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.31%. There are 18.91% institutions holding the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.55% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million SDIG shares worth $0.48 million.
Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.60% or 44319.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 66711.0 shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 47959.0 shares worth around $0.2 million.