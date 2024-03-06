Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SDIG) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -11.70% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.74. With the company’s per share price at $4.30 changed hands at -$0.57 or -11.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.88M. SDIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -190.7% off its 52-week high of $12.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.46, which suggests the last value was 19.53% up since then. When we look at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.39 subtracted -11.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.10%, with the 5-day performance at -17.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) is -4.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.