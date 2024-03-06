Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Genius Sports Limited

In the latest trading session,, 2.4 million Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.70 changed hands at -$0.36 or -5.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.40B. GENI’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.12% off its 52-week high of $8.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 47.01% up since then. When we look at Genius Sports Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Instantly GENI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.51 subtracted -5.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.50%, with the 5-day performance at -2.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -7.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genius Sports Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.79% over the past 6 months, a 35.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genius Sports Limited will rise 88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126.13 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Sports Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $110.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $105.34 million and $97.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Genius Sports Limited earnings to increase by 63.74%.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.48% of Genius Sports Limited shares while 59.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.39%. There are 59.52% institutions holding the Genius Sports Limited stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 20.53 million GENI shares worth $127.06 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 10.53 million shares worth $65.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 6.27 million shares estimated at $33.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $17.77 million.