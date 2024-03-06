Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Enerplus Corporation

In the last trading session, 5.46 million Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $17.92 changed hands at $0.28 or 1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.64B. ERF’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.08% off its 52-week high of $19.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.84, which suggests the last value was 28.35% up since then. When we look at Enerplus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Instantly ERF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.09 added 1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.82%, with the 5-day performance at 0.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is 31.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enerplus Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.05% over the past 6 months, a -16.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enerplus Corporation will fall -40.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.10% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.85%. The 2024 estimates are for Enerplus Corporation earnings to decrease by -6.01%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.26% per year.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 1.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Enerplus Corporation shares while 62.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.10%. There are 62.86% institutions holding the Enerplus Corporation stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.13% of the shares, roughly 10.7 million ERF shares worth $154.76 million.

KGH Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.97% or 8.27 million shares worth $119.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 3.05 million shares estimated at $50.94 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $24.96 million.