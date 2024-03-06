Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of BGC Group Inc

In the last trading session, 10.74 million BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $8.27 changed hands at $0.13 or 1.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.16B. BGC’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.33% off its 52-week high of $8.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.98, which suggests the last value was 51.87% up since then. When we look at BGC Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) trade information

Instantly BGC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.48 added 1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.54%, with the 5-day performance at 18.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) is 14.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.