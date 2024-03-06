Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of BGC Group Inc

In the last trading session, 10.74 million BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $8.27 changed hands at $0.13 or 1.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.16B. BGC’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.33% off its 52-week high of $8.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.98, which suggests the last value was 51.87% up since then. When we look at BGC Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.
BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) trade information
Instantly BGC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.48 added 1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.54%, with the 5-day performance at 18.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) is 14.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
BGC Group Inc (BGC) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the BGC Group Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 65.07% over the past 6 months, a 10.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BGC Group Inc will rise 13.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $594.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BGC Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $560.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $532.87 million and $493.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.27%. The 2024 estimates are for BGC Group Inc earnings to increase by 10.98%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.48% per year.
BGC Dividends
BGC Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01. The 0.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 0.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.42% of BGC Group Inc shares while 68.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.70%.