Stock Performance And Forecast For Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR

In the last trading session, 2.01 million Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at $0.63 or 46.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.04M. FENG’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.0% off its 52-week high of $4.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 45.0% up since then. When we look at Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71930.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.13K.
Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) trade information
Instantly FENG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 33.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1400 added 46.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.06%, with the 5-day performance at 33.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) is 41.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 417.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.
Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (FENG) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.20% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.52 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $60.8 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.90%.
FENG Dividends
Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15.
Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR shares while 23.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.80%. There are 23.80% institutions holding the Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.95% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million FENG shares worth $1.09 million.
Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.39% or 77019.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.