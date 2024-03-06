Stock Performance And Forecast For Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR

In the last trading session, 2.01 million Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at $0.63 or 46.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.04M. FENG’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.0% off its 52-week high of $4.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 45.0% up since then. When we look at Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71930.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.13K.

Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) trade information

Instantly FENG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 33.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1400 added 46.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.06%, with the 5-day performance at 33.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) is 41.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 417.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.